Ladytron – “I Believe in You”

Liverpool synthpoppers Ladytron have been making bleak, icy, futuristic music for more than two decades. They never really change, and there's something comforting about that. Ladytron's last album Time's Arrow came out in 2023. Since then, their 2005 classic "Destroy Everything You Touch" appeared on the Saltburn soundtrack, and their 2002 single "Seventeen' went viral on TikTok. Now, Ladytron are back with a new single.

The sleek, pulsing new track "I Believe In You" is the first taste of a new Ladytron album that hasn't been announced yet. It's catchy and propulsive, and Helen Marnie sounds just as exquisitely bored as she always has. Electroclash will never die. In the Daniel Hunt-directed "I Believe In You" video, a bunch of dancers go into convulsions in an extremely red room. Check it out below.

"I Believe In You is out now on Nettwerk.