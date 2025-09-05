Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Ladytron – “I Believe in You”

12:33 PM EDT on September 5, 2025

Mark McNulty

Liverpool synthpoppers Ladytron have been making bleak, icy, futuristic music for more than two decades. They never really change, and there's something comforting about that. Ladytron's last album Time's Arrow came out in 2023. Since then, their 2005 classic "Destroy Everything You Touch" appeared on the Saltburn soundtrack, and their 2002 single "Seventeen' went viral on TikTok. Now, Ladytron are back with a new single.

The sleek, pulsing new track "I Believe In You" is the first taste of a new Ladytron album that hasn't been announced yet. It's catchy and propulsive, and Helen Marnie sounds just as exquisitely bored as she always has. Electroclash will never die. In the Daniel Hunt-directed "I Believe In You" video, a bunch of dancers go into convulsions in an extremely red room. Check it out below.

"I Believe In You is out now on Nettwerk.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx Share New Self-Titled Record

December 12, 2025