The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Sabrina Carpenter - "House Tour"

Relative to the one-two-punch of singles that preceded last year's Short N' Sweet — the breakthrough hit "Espresso" and the chart-topping "Please Please Please" — Sabrina Carpenter's new record Man's Best Friend arrived with suspiciously little fanfare. That probably benefited "House Tour," a surprise late-album highlight tucked far into its second half like a gate-secluded celebrity mansion. Over razor-sharp synths that evoke Control-era Janet for the TikTok generation, Carpenter eschews the trope of feminine domesticity: She can't be bothered to bake you cookies from scratch, but working late as a singer has sure paid off exponentially. And because this is Carpenter, after all, "House Tour" comes loaded with double-entendre -- her "back door" isn't just the one with hinges, and her "waxed floors" aren't just the type you walk on. At the same time, she's not flaunting the luxury of her three-story digs as much as she's reveling in the dominant power of owning a space and the liberty of electing who enters it. So, wanna come over? --Abby