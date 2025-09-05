Green Day Share First Teaser For Road Trip Comedy New Year’s Rev

Back in February we learned Green Day were making a touring-oriented road trip comedy with the behemoth music venues and ticketing monopoly Live Nation and that they were casting "punks, emo, hardcore & alt people" to work as extras during wintertime shoots in Oklahoma City. We now know a bit more about the film.

New Year's Rev, billed as "a Green Day story," is about "three young punks willing to risk it all to follow their dream." It's directed by Lee Kirk, and in addition to the triad of young stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust, there are a lot of familiar names like music's official comedic actor Fred Armisen, former Office people Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Gilmore Girls/MCU guy Sean Gunn (his brother James, director of superhero movies like Superman, used to be married to Fischer), Mark Ruffalo's son Keen Ruffalo, Bobby Lee, Mckenna Grace, Keen Ruffalo, and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio.

In the teaser, which is soundtracked by Green Day's "Holiday," the core trio laments that they've missed an opportunity to open for Green Day, then decide to embark on a cross country road trip to make it to the show on time. We don't get any information about how they got the gig, but presumably the more extensive trailers will clarify all that. In the meantime, here you go:

No release date for New Year's Rev has been shared yet. Will it be better than Angus?