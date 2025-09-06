Skip to Content
Dua Lipa Brought Out Chaka Khan In Chicago

10:48 AM EDT on September 6, 2025

Madison Phipps

Last night, Dua Lipa's massive Radical Optimism World Tour finally kicked off its US leg. In Chicago, the pop star brought out the city's own soul and funk legend Chaka Khan to perform her 1983 hit “Ain’t Nobody” together.

The "Levitating" singer has been using her countless tour stops to invite local icons to join her, such as Crowded House's Neil Finn in Auckland and Jamiroquai in London. At the United Center, Lipa and Khan maximized their joint slay with a stunning duet. Watch clips below.

@chakakhan Chaka lit up Chicago tonight with a surprise appearance at @dualipaofficial ♬ original sound - Chaka Khan

@concertsin4k Dua Lipa’s reaction to this unhinged fan comment at Chicago Night 1 is sending me 💀 @Dua Lipa #dualipa #dualipatour #dualipaconcert #radicaloptimism #radicaloptimismtour ♬ original sound - ConcertsIn4K

Read More:

