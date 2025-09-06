Dua Lipa Brought Out Chaka Khan In Chicago

Last night, Dua Lipa's massive Radical Optimism World Tour finally kicked off its US leg. In Chicago, the pop star brought out the city's own soul and funk legend Chaka Khan to perform her 1983 hit “Ain’t Nobody” together.

The "Levitating" singer has been using her countless tour stops to invite local icons to join her, such as Crowded House's Neil Finn in Auckland and Jamiroquai in London. At the United Center, Lipa and Khan maximized their joint slay with a stunning duet. Watch clips below.