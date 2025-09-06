Brent Faiyaz – “if. (spring in new york)”

Last month, Brent Faiyaz announced his third studio album Icon on his Instagram Story. The Maryland R&B singer released "peter pan." and "tony soprano." officially, but he dropped "full moon. (fall in tokyo)" on his extremely aesthetically pleasing website, and that's also how he shared the newest one, "if. (spring in new york)."

Icon follows 2022’s Wasteland, though he unveiled a surprise mixtape called Larger Than Life the following year that featured A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Babyface Ray, and more. Check out "if. (spring in new york)" below.

Icon is out 9/19 via ISO Supremacy.