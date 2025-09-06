Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Brent Faiyaz – “if. (spring in new york)”

12:12 PM EDT on September 6, 2025

Last month, Brent Faiyaz announced his third studio album Icon on his Instagram Story. The Maryland R&B singer released "peter pan." and "tony soprano." officially, but he dropped "full moon. (fall in tokyo)" on his extremely aesthetically pleasing website, and that's also how he shared the newest one, "if. (spring in new york)."

Icon follows 2022’s Wasteland, though he unveiled a surprise mixtape called Larger Than Life the following year that featured A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Babyface Ray, and more. Check out "if. (spring in new york)" below.

Icon is out 9/19 via ISO Supremacy.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx Share New Self-Titled Record

December 12, 2025