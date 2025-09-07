Charli XCX Just Made Her Acting Debut In Three Movies. The Reviews Are In.

Over the past few days, Charli XCX went from having only portrayed herself or an animated character on screen to making her proper acting debut in not one, but three different feature films. First up was Pete Ohs' drama Erupcja, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last Thursday in the Centrepiece section.

Charli and Ohs co-wrote the Erupcja screenplay along with Jeremy O. Harris and Lena Góra, who also star in the film. Charli plays Bethany, a woman who might or might not be getting engaged to her boyfriend Rob (Will Madden), and goes to Warsaw to reconnect with her old friend Nel (Góra) before deciding if he's the one.

Charli has said that her pal Clairo inspired her approach to the role of Bethany, and according to the first reviews that are trickling in, that character study paid off pretty well: "Charli effectively conveys longing, questioning and heartbreak without a word," the BBC wrote. "It is a strong dramatic performance in a film that is more satisfying than it promises to be at first." The Hollywood Reporter said Charli was the film's "standout performance" and commended her "magnetic screen presence." The New Yorker said "she dominates the action with classical canniness, her energetic yet poised performance showing keen awareness that movie acting favors minimal strain."

Not bad for a rookie season! Erupcja doesn't have a theatrical release date yet, but you can see a clip of Charli in it below.

Coming up, we'll also see Charli in The Moment, The Gallerist, I Want Your Sex, Faces Of Death, and an untitled project with Takashi Miike. It was also recently announced that she'll contribute original music to Emerald Fennell's upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The jury's still out on whether or not that will be the "matcha Dubai chocolate Labubu of film," and if you don't know what that means, lucky you.