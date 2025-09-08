Skip to Content
VMAs: Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler And Joe Perry Cover Ozzy Osbourne

10:18 PM EDT on September 7, 2025

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

|Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV

A little over a month ago, Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack that came just two weeks after the Black Sabbath legend performed at his epic farewell concert in Birmingham. One of the many guest performers at that farewell concert was one of Osbourne's old pal Steven Tyler. At the VMAs tonight, Tyler, his Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Extreme/Rihanna guitarist Nuno Bettencourt took the stage for a tribute medley.

The performance was introduced remotely by Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne with a pre-taped message thanking the audience, along with a montage of archival footage of the Prince Of Darkness in action. Osbourne's protege Yungblud opened the medley with lead vocals on "Crazy Train" and "Changes" before Tyler and Perry came out to do "Mama, I'm Coming Home" together.

Aerosmith were supposed to reunite on a farewell tour back in 2023, but due to Tyler's health issues and sexual assault lawsuits, that tour was postponed before it was ultimately canceled. Perry, who recently said that he intended to keep Aerosmith going, finally reunited with Tyler earlier this year when they performed together at a Janie’s Fund benefit in Los Angeles.

