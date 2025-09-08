VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Performs “Tears” Live For The First Time

Fresh off the release of her new album Man's Best Friend -- her second album in a row to debut at #1 -- Sabrina Carpenter performed album highlight "Tears" live for the first time at the VMAs tonight. Evoking the retro, Rocky Horror Picture Show-inspired visuals of the song's music video, the performance began with Carpenter crawling out of a manhole and ended with lots of water pouring onto the stage.

Carpenter sang alongside a crew of backup dancers, some of whom were in drag and carrying around "Protect The Dolls" picket signs. Carpenter got VMA nominations this year for Best Pop Artist and Best Album (Short N' Sweet), while her single "Manchild" video got nominated for Video Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Song Of The Summer. She won Best Album. See her "Tears" performance and acceptance speech below.