VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Performs “Tears” Live For The First Time

9:20 PM EDT on September 7, 2025

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

|Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV

Fresh off the release of her new album Man's Best Friend -- her second album in a row to debut at #1 -- Sabrina Carpenter performed album highlight "Tears" live for the first time at the VMAs tonight. Evoking the retro, Rocky Horror Picture Show-inspired visuals of the song's music video, the performance began with Carpenter crawling out of a manhole and ended with lots of water pouring onto the stage.

Carpenter sang alongside a crew of backup dancers, some of whom were in drag and carrying around "Protect The Dolls" picket signs. Carpenter got VMA nominations this year for Best Pop Artist and Best Album (Short N' Sweet), while her single "Manchild" video got nominated for Video Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Song Of The Summer. She won Best Album. See her "Tears" performance and acceptance speech below.

Sabrina Carpenter acceptance speech for winning “Best Album” at the 2025 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/DIJzDcR7kI

— Sabrina Carpenter Daily (@SCdailyupdates) September 8, 2025

