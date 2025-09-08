The Darkness Guitarist Slams VMAs’ Ozzy Tribute

Skip to Content
Ozzy Osbourne basically got to headline his own all-star tribute concert a few weeks before he passed away. With that in mind, the world really didn't need MTV to stage its own Ozzy tribute at the VMAs, but they did it anyway. They made sure it would be incredibly fucking stupid, too. On Sunday night, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry got together with Yungblud and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt for a couple of covers, and it's hard to say who the resulting performance was for. I was watching the Ravens lose their season opener, so I missed it, but every reaction I've seen online has been unhappy. Among the disgruntled masses is Dan Hawkins, guitarist for UK rawk revivalists the Darkness.

On Instagram last night, Dan Hawkins posted a short video of Ariana Grande looking performatively amazed at last night's Ozzy tribute, with the words "what a bunch of bellends" written across the screen. As a caption, he wrote:

Another nail in the coffin of rock n roll. Cynical, nauseating and more importantly; shit.

Makes me sick how people jump on this shit to further their own careers. #whatabunchofcunts

Pretty much! The Darkness probably could've done a better Ozzy Osbourne tribute, but nobody would've really needed that, either.

