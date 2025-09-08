Skip to Content
Mitski Announces Concert Film The Land

11:20 AM EDT on September 8, 2025

Last year, unlikely cult star Mitski went out on tour behind her stunning 2023 album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. She performed at huge venues, and her show was a simple, strange, oddly moving spectacle that blurred lines between pop-stardom exhibition and performance art. I caught a show, and I loved it. Now, Mitski's striking and singular performance from that show is about to become a theatrical concert film.

Mitski partnered with Trafalgar Releasing for Mitski: The Land, one of these limited-engagement performance movies that might only run in theaters for a single night. Mostly, those limited engagements seem to be devoted to legacy acts, so it's cool to see someone as vital and leftfield as Mistki doing one. Grant James directed The Land, filming Mitski over three nights at Atlanta's Fox Theatre, and Mitski's longtime musical collaborator Patrick Hyland mixed it.If you didn't get a chance to see Mitski on that tour, this should make a cool substitute.

Mitski: The Land is in theaters 10/22, and you can get tickets here, starting 9/15.

