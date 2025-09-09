Tortoise Announce First Album In Nine Years Touch: Hear “Layered Presence”

Back in March, Tortoise returned with "Oganesson," their first new song in nine years. Today, the post-rock greats are announcing their long-awaited new album Touch, arriving this fall. The lead single "Layered Presence" is out now.
With two members in Los Angeles, another in Portland, and two in the band's home base of Chicago, the crew got together in each of these cities to record Touch, with John McEntire serving as producer. It follows 2016's The Catastrophist. The band is also getting ready to hit the road for a series of special shows in the US, Europe, and the UK. "Layered Presence" comes with a music video directed by Mikel Patrick Avery; watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Vexations"
02 "Layered Presence"
03 "Works And Days"
04 "Elka"
05 "Promenade à deux"
06 "Axial Seamount"
07 "A Title Comes"
08 "Rated OG"
09 "Oganesson"
10 "Night Gang"
TOUR DATES:
10/18/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Broad
10/23/25 - Austin, TX @ Radio/East
10/25/25 - Marfa, TX @ Flying Island
11/11/25 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium w/ Chicago Philharmonic
11/12/25 - Lexington, KY @ Singleton Center for the Arts
11/14/25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/15/25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/16/25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/22/25 - London, UK @ - Barbican
11/23/25 - Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building
11/24/25 - Leeds, UK @ The Irish Centre
01/20/26 - Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia
01/21/26 - Stockholm, SE @ Fasching
01/22/26 - Karlsruhe, DE @ Tollhaus
01/23/26 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
01/24/26 - Brussels, BE @ Brussels Jazz Festival
01/25/26 - Perugia, IT @ Teatro del Pavone
01/26/26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
01/27/26 - Köln, DE @ Kantine
01/28/26 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
01/29/26 - Berlin, DE @ Großer Sendesaal des RBB
01/30/26 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
04/09/26 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
04/10/26 - Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival
04/11/26 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus Club
04/12/26 - München, DE @ Technikum
04/13/26 - Salzburg, AT @ jazz:it
04/14/26 - Graz, AT @ Orpheum - tickets
04/15/26 - St. Gallen, CH @ Palace - tickets
04/16/26 - Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son - tickets
04/19/26 - Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo
04/20/26 - Lisboa, PT @ Culturgest
Touch is out 10/24 via International Anthem / Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.