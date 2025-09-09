Tortoise Announce First Album In Nine Years Touch: Hear “Layered Presence”

Back in March, Tortoise returned with "Oganesson," their first new song in nine years. Today, the post-rock greats are announcing their long-awaited new album Touch, arriving this fall. The lead single "Layered Presence" is out now.

With two members in Los Angeles, another in Portland, and two in the band's home base of Chicago, the crew got together in each of these cities to record Touch, with John McEntire serving as producer. It follows 2016's The Catastrophist. The band is also getting ready to hit the road for a series of special shows in the US, Europe, and the UK. "Layered Presence" comes with a music video directed by Mikel Patrick Avery; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Vexations"

02 "Layered Presence"

03 "Works And Days"

04 "Elka"

05 "Promenade à deux"

06 "Axial Seamount"

07 "A Title Comes"

08 "Rated OG"

09 "Oganesson"

10 "Night Gang"

TOUR DATES:

10/18/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Broad

10/23/25 - Austin, TX @ Radio/East

10/25/25 - Marfa, TX @ Flying Island

11/11/25 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium w/ Chicago Philharmonic

11/12/25 - Lexington, KY @ Singleton Center for the Arts

11/14/25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/15/25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/16/25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/22/25 - London, UK @ - Barbican

11/23/25 - Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building

11/24/25 - Leeds, UK @ The Irish Centre

01/20/26 - Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

01/21/26 - Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

01/22/26 - Karlsruhe, DE @ Tollhaus

01/23/26 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

01/24/26 - Brussels, BE @ Brussels Jazz Festival

01/25/26 - Perugia, IT @ Teatro del Pavone

01/26/26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

01/27/26 - Köln, DE @ Kantine

01/28/26 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

01/29/26 - Berlin, DE @ Großer Sendesaal des RBB

01/30/26 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

04/09/26 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

04/10/26 - Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival

04/11/26 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus Club

04/12/26 - München, DE @ Technikum

04/13/26 - Salzburg, AT @ jazz:it

04/14/26 - Graz, AT @ Orpheum - tickets

04/15/26 - St. Gallen, CH @ Palace - tickets

04/16/26 - Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son - tickets

04/19/26 - Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo

04/20/26 - Lisboa, PT @ Culturgest

Touch is out 10/24 via International Anthem / Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.