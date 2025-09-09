Home Front Announce New Album Watch It Die: Hear “Light Sleeper”

In 2023, Home Front released their full-length debut Games Of Power, which earned them a spot on our revered Best New Bands list of that year. Today, the Edmonton post-punks are announcing its followup Watch It Die and sharing the anthemic lead single "Light Sleeper."

"For all of us in Home Front, Watch It Die comes at a very transformative time," the duo explains. They continue:

Geopolitically, musically and in our personal lives. With friends and close family members dying, to massive uncertainty around the world, this album encapsulates what it’s like for us to step into a "new world" where all the old adages of "everything is gonna work out fine" feel like a joke. We watch rich people get richer while the rest of us struggle just to get by. We watch colonizers kill without consequence and in an age of information at our finger tips we watch people choosing to be ignorant to what’s going on around them. "Watch It Die" speaks about our own humanity, a rebirth into a new world and how we can never go back to the way things were. We suffer for their dreams, but in saying that we must recognize the importance of our own community and look to energize them to build a better way of life. We have always been an anti-war, anti-genocide, pro-peace band. We are against crimes to human rights and all of those struggling through the horrors of imperialism. We stand with the people of Palestine and we stand with the Canadian Indigenous communities who struggle to uphold treaty rights as well as basic human rights like clean drinking water and generational trauma. One takeaway from our music is to make a safe space where our community can come together to air out grievances and find a better way to a new future.

Watch the DR. HOPE-directed music video for "Light Sleeper" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Watch It Die"

02 "New Madness"

03 "Light Sleeper"

04 "Between The Waves"

05 "Eulogy"

06 "The Vanishing"

07 "For The Children (F*ck All)"

08 "Kiss The Sky"

09 "Always This Way"

10 "Dancing With Anxiety"

11 "Young Offender"

12 "Empire"

TOUR DATES:

11/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

11/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium !

# w/ Cock Sparrer, Dillinger Four and Castillo

! w/ Cock Sparrer, Dillinger Four and Generacion Suicida

Watch It Die is out 11/14 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. Pre-order it here.