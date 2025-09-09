Sessa Announces New Album Pequena Vertigem De Amor: Hear “Vale A Pena”

Sergio Sayeg, the São Paulo-based artist who makes lovely Latin folk as Sessa, has a new album on the way. Pequena Vertigem De Amor -- that's Lil’ Love Vertigo in Portuguese -- is out in November, and he's previewing it today with the lead single "Vale A Pena."

In a press release, Sessa says that the songs on Pequena Vertigem De Amor "are a mix of personal chronicles and quiet meditations about life in the face of personal change, of experiencing something so big that you realize your insignificant size in space and time." It's his first album since becoming a father, so it's also the first album he made during a period of his life when music wasn't his top priority. As a result, a lot of the writing on Pequena Vertigem De Amor was inspired by simply going through the motions of daily life amid a period of change.

The downtempo "Vale A Pena" reflects on the rewarding element of enduring personal upheavel. "Pedras no caminho/ Brilhos no meu chão/ Dribles do destino/ U vou," he sings over relaxed saxophone embellishments, his words translating to "Stones on the path/ Sparkles on my floor/ Destiny’s dribbles/ Here I go." Hear the track and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pequena Vertigem"

02 "Nome De Deus"

03 "Dodói"

04 "Roupa Dos Mortos"

05 "Bicho Lento"

06 "Vale A Pena"

07 "Planta Santa"

08 "Gestos Naturais"

09 "Revolução Interior"

Pequena Vertigem De Amor is out 11/7 via Mexican Summer.