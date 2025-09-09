Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Sessa Announces New Album Pequena Vertigem De Amor: Hear “Vale A Pena”

10:49 AM EDT on September 9, 2025

Sergio Sayeg, the São Paulo-based artist who makes lovely Latin folk as Sessa, has a new album on the way. Pequena Vertigem De Amor -- that's Lil’ Love Vertigo in Portuguese -- is out in November, and he's previewing it today with the lead single "Vale A Pena."

In a press release, Sessa says that the songs on Pequena Vertigem De Amor "are a mix of personal chronicles and quiet meditations about life in the face of personal change, of experiencing something so big that you realize your insignificant size in space and time." It's his first album since becoming a father, so it's also the first album he made during a period of his life when music wasn't his top priority. As a result, a lot of the writing on Pequena Vertigem De Amor was inspired by simply going through the motions of daily life amid a period of change.

The downtempo "Vale A Pena" reflects on the rewarding element of enduring personal upheavel. "Pedras no caminho/ Brilhos no meu chão/ Dribles do destino/ U vou," he sings over relaxed saxophone embellishments, his words translating to "Stones on the path/ Sparkles on my floor/ Destiny’s dribbles/ Here I go." Hear the track and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Pequena Vertigem"
02 "Nome De Deus"
03 "Dodói"
04 "Roupa Dos Mortos"
05 "Bicho Lento"
06 "Vale A Pena"
07 "Planta Santa"
08 "Gestos Naturais"
09 "Revolução Interior"

Pequena Vertigem De Amor is out 11/7 via Mexican Summer.

Helena Wolfenson

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peter Matthew Bauer – “Gold Paint For Blue Skies”

December 15, 2025
New Music

Peaer – “Bad News”

December 15, 2025
New Music

Elias Rønnenfelt – “The Orchids” (Psychic TV Cover)

December 15, 2025
New Music

Bill Callahan – “Lonely City”

December 15, 2025
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025