Hinds – “Girl, so confusing featuring lorde” (Charli XCX Cover)

It's been over a year since "work it out on the remix" entered the public lexicon, and it's also been over a year since Hinds released their latest studio album Viva Hinds. While touring that album, the Spanish rock duo performed a cover of Charli XCX's "Girl, so confusing" -- not the original version that appeared on Brat, but the duet version featuring the track's anonymous subject Lorde. Time may have passed since that remix dropped, but it's certainly not any less confusing to be a girl. So today, Hinds have shared a studio version of their "Girl, so confusing" cover.

Along with a DIY music video, Hinds wrote this about their Charli tribute:

everything about this song resonates with us. we have been a girl band for four albums now, more than a decade. a decade in a world that tries to put girls against each other, comparing everything, our bodies, our songs, our way of talking and existing. making it almost impossible to not feel threatened and constantly insecure. when this song and the feature with Lorde was released, it made history for music and for women. this is our take on it.

Listen to Hinds' "Girl, so confusing" below.