Watch Drowning Pool Join Offset & JID For “Bodies” On The Tonight Show

One! Nothing wrong with me. Two! I'm just here to blog about Offset and JID's performance on last night's Tonight Show. Three! A few months ago, producer Bnyx sampled the shit out of Drowning Pool's infamous 2001 nü-metal rager "Bodies" on former Migos member Offset's new single, which is also called "Bodies" and which features the ultra-talented young Atlanta star JID. Four! Last night, Offset, JID, Bnyx, and Drowning Pool all got together to perform the song in Jimmy Fallon's studio.

One! Something's got to give! Two! New songs can't just keep relying on the recycled nostalgia of whatever song they're sampling! Three! But this particular instance is pretty fun, if only because it would be goofy to get mad at the sheer stupid silliness on display! Four! I had a good time watching these guys having a strobe-lit support-group session and then kicking their chairs over!

Let the bodies hit the floor below.

Jimmy Fallon is right. That is how you do it, brother. There was no way that Fallon was going to match the gravity of Lady Gaga's masterful Colbert performance, so you might as well air something ridiculous like this instead. Offset's new album Kiari is out now on Motown. JID just released his very good new LP God Does Like Ugly on Dreamville/Interscope. I really like his video for the Clipse collab "Community." Drowning Pool's "Bodies" recently soundtracked some violent violence at AEW's Anarchy In The Arena match.