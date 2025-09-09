Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Drowning Pool Join Offset & JID For “Bodies” On The Tonight Show

10:43 AM EDT on September 9, 2025

One! Nothing wrong with me. Two! I'm just here to blog about Offset and JID's performance on last night's Tonight Show. Three! A few months ago, producer Bnyx sampled the shit out of Drowning Pool's infamous 2001 nü-metal rager "Bodies" on former Migos member Offset's new single, which is also called "Bodies" and which features the ultra-talented young Atlanta star JID. Four! Last night, Offset, JID, Bnyx, and Drowning Pool all got together to perform the song in Jimmy Fallon's studio.

One! Something's got to give! Two! New songs can't just keep relying on the recycled nostalgia of whatever song they're sampling! Three! But this particular instance is pretty fun, if only because it would be goofy to get mad at the sheer stupid silliness on display! Four! I had a good time watching these guys having a strobe-lit support-group session and then kicking their chairs over!

Let the bodies hit the floor below.

Jimmy Fallon is right. That is how you do it, brother. There was no way that Fallon was going to match the gravity of Lady Gaga's masterful Colbert performance, so you might as well air something ridiculous like this instead. Offset's new album Kiari is out now on Motown. JID just released his very good new LP God Does Like Ugly on Dreamville/Interscope. I really like his video for the Clipse collab "Community." Drowning Pool's "Bodies" recently soundtracked some violent violence at AEW's Anarchy In The Arena match.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Yo La Tengo Reimagine “New York Groove” To Kick Off Hanukkah 2025 Residency

December 15, 2025
News

Primal Scream Dropped From Trentham Festival Following Antisemitism Allegations

December 15, 2025
News

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks Record For Longest-Running #1 Hit

December 15, 2025
News

Spinal Tap Cast Members Pay Tribute To Rob Reiner, Jack White Slams Donald Trump’s “Vile” Response To His Murder

December 15, 2025
News

“She’s A Bad Mama Jama” Singer Carl Carlton Dead At 73

December 15, 2025
News

Jane Birkin Bridge Unveiled In Paris

December 14, 2025