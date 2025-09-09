Jessy Lanza Announces New EP Slapped By My Life: Hear The Title Track

The Canadian dance-pop experimenter Jessy Lanza makes fun, frothy, futuristic music, but its upbeat textures can conceal some serious emotional depths. That's the case for Lanza's new song "Slapped By My Life," which she wrote for her husband and collaborator Winston Case when Case was undergoing cancer treatments. Over shimmery keyboards and rat-tat-tat gun programming, Lanza wistfully chants, "I'm gonna miss you when you go go go go." The song is a lot of fun, but that line gets a whole lot heavier when you know what Lanza and her husband went through.

"Slapped By My Life" is the title track of a new 12" EP that Jessy Lanza will release this Friday. The electronic edition only has "Slapped By My Life" and a remix of the song, but the physical version has two tracks. Lanza released her most recent album Love Hallucination in 2023, and she teamed up with BAMBII and Yaeji on BAMBII's song "Mirror" earlier this year. She co-produced "Slapped By My Life" with London dance artist Pearson Sound. Here's what she says about the track:

I wrote "Slapped By My Life" while my husband Winston was going through chemotherapy. The treatment cycle was relentless, and he spent most of the time bedridden, so while he slept I wrote this song for him. It’s been challenging to find the space to be creative since cancer came into our lives, but I knew this song would make Winston smile, and that was motivation enough. Collaborating with Pearson Sound made this track exciting too because listening to his music has always been a serotonin rush. When I wrote "Slapped By My Life," I was desperate to feel something other than sadness, to escape my mind and live inside the music, even for a few minutes.

Damn. Winston Case directed the "Slapped By My Life" video, and he's also the star. The clip captures him in a full-body cast, speeding across a concrete expanse in an electric wheelchair and doing battle with a couple of drones. The symbolism feels pretty obvious, and it works as a story about the triumph of the human spirit. Below, check out the video and the Slapped By My Life EP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Slapped By My Life"

02 "Slapped By My Life (Existential Edit)"

03 "Limbo (Staying Home Dub)" *

04 "Midnight Ontario (Waterfall Dub)" *

* physical only

The Slapped By My Life EP is out 9/12 on Hyperdub.