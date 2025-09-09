Dead Body Found In Tesla Registered To Singer d4vd

A police investigation is underway after human remains were found in a car registered to the 20-year-old genre-blurring singer d4vd, TMZ reports. Per the LAPD, a dead body was discovered on Monday when officers responded to reports of a foul odor emanating from a 2023 Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard, which had been parked there for several days.

According to ABC 7, the body was found in pieces in a bag in the trunk. The vehicle is registered in the Houston-area singer's hometown of Hempstead, TX, under his legal name, David Anthony Burke. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased.

Meanwhile, d4vd's tour is set to continue tonight in Minneapolis. He has not shared a comment about the situation, but his spokesperson told NBC News that he "has been informed about what’s happened, and although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities."

d4vd released “Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem)” last week and his Withered Deluxe: Marcescence is scheduled for release on Sept. 19. Following the police’s discovery, he has been removed from Hollister and Crocs’ current ad campaigns.

UPDATE: On Tuesday might the LA County Medical Examiner issued a report identifying the victim as a 5'1", 71-lb. female with wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index fix that says "Shhh..."

d4vd's concert at Fillmore Minneapolis went on as planned.

https://www.tiktok.com/@xmoonlightt999/video/7548274491793624334