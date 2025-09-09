Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

AFI – “Holy Visions”

12:07 PM EDT on September 9, 2025

Lexie Alley

Long-running goth-punk overlords AFI recently signed with Run For Cover Records. That's crazy, though it may not be as crazy as Davey Havok's new mustache. Next month, AFI will release Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…, their 12th studio album. Lead single "Behind The Clock" is a real old-school goth churn that takes the band deep into Sisters Of Mercy territory. The same is true of "Holy Visions," the new song that AFI shared today.

"Holy Visions" has a whole lot of snaky bass and guitar action, and it's got Davey Havok chant-wailing about praying the Rosary while being struck by mysterious images of a glowing girl burning brightly, calling him home. I love this kind of shit. Just like "Behind The Clock" before it, "Holy Visions" has a video from director Gilbert Trejo, Danny's son. This one is very pink. Check it out below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=5c6sMntanTQ

Silver Bleeds The Black Sun… is out 10/3 on Run For Cover.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peter Matthew Bauer – “Gold Paint For Blue Skies”

December 15, 2025
New Music

Peaer – “Bad News”

December 15, 2025
New Music

Elias Rønnenfelt – “The Orchids” (Psychic TV Cover)

December 15, 2025
New Music

Bill Callahan – “Lonely City”

December 15, 2025
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025