AFI – “Holy Visions”

Long-running goth-punk overlords AFI recently signed with Run For Cover Records. That's crazy, though it may not be as crazy as Davey Havok's new mustache. Next month, AFI will release Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…, their 12th studio album. Lead single "Behind The Clock" is a real old-school goth churn that takes the band deep into Sisters Of Mercy territory. The same is true of "Holy Visions," the new song that AFI shared today.

"Holy Visions" has a whole lot of snaky bass and guitar action, and it's got Davey Havok chant-wailing about praying the Rosary while being struck by mysterious images of a glowing girl burning brightly, calling him home. I love this kind of shit. Just like "Behind The Clock" before it, "Holy Visions" has a video from director Gilbert Trejo, Danny's son. This one is very pink. Check it out below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=5c6sMntanTQ



Silver Bleeds The Black Sun… is out 10/3 on Run For Cover.