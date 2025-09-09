Drake – “Dog House” (Feat. Yeat & Julia Wolf)

Hey look, it's Drake. Our favorite guy. We can never miss Drake because he will never go away. Even when all the conventional wisdom says that Drake should vanish for a while and end the cycle of general exhaustion, he releases a ton of new music, and some of that music turns out to be hugely successful. It's just the way things are, still. Earlier this year, Drake and longtime producer PartyNextDoor released their long-promised collaborative album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U, and Drake's solo track "Nokia" became a smash. In July, Drake shared his bitter-hearted single "What Did I Miss?," which peaked at #2, and his Central Cee collab "Which One." Now, he's got a new song with Yeat and Julia Wolf. This one could turn out to be huge, too. Even when he's losing, Drake is winning. Such is life.

For a while now, Drake has been building up to the release of a new solo album that seems to be called Iceman, and he's previewing tracks in a series of livestreams. The most recent of those streams was on Friday, and it included audio of three new tracks. One of them was Cash Cobain's remix of the Drake/PartyNextDoor collab "Somebody Loves Me," which actually came out at the same time as the stream. The other two songs just floated around online, but one of them is officially out now.

On his new single "Dog House," Drake once again teams up with the young rage phenomenon Yeat. In 2023, Yeat appeared on "IDGAF," a big track from Drake's For All The Dogs album. Now, they're back together. It starts with the sampled voice of singer-songwriter Julia Wolf, and then a BNYX-produced beat floats into Yeat's hyperactive territory.

On "Dog House," Drake sure seems to taunt his old foe Kanye West by bringing up Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian: "Shout out to her ex, he a crash out/ Took too many pills, he a crash out/ She in Hidden Hills in a glass house/ I like what I saw, and so I cashed out." Yeat, meanwhile, appears to take a shot at Kendrick Lamar: "Fuck a money tree, I'm a cash cow." Don't do that, Yeat! That's a bad idea! Yeat is over here sticking his finger in electric sockets for no reason. Listen below.

Meanwhile, here's Drake, PartyNextDoor, and Cash Cobain's "Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2."

And here's that Drake stream I mentioned.