Foreigner Get Covered By Iron & Wine & Ben Bridwell, Shoot Their Shot With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Last year, Foreigner were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, thanks in part to a for-your-consideration campaign from Mark Ronson, stepson of Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones. Jones' bandmates Lou Gramm and Dennis Elliott weren't happy with the band's treatment at the Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, but they're in there now. They must feel like they can do anything, including make a public bid to serve as the wedding band for America's newly engaged sweethearts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

In an Instagram "open letter" a few days ago, Foreigner made their intentions clear:

Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, We know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out... and now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner.

Hey, guys! You're presumably about to stage the kind of multi-media spectacle that will put Queen Elizabeth's funeral to shame! How'd you like to get a performance from a classic rock band with one or maybe even two original members, playing songs from before you were born? My only hope is that Taylor Swift does not somehow injure herself running to the phone to say yes. (To be fair, this is also basically how Travis Kelce got Swift to date him in the first place.)

In that open letter, Foreigner reference "I Want To Know What Love Is," the giant 1984 hit that Mick Jones wrote for Mark Ronson's mom Ann Dexter. If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce somehow don't accept Foreigner's generous offer, maybe Foreigner will be able to console themselves with a soft, reassuring new cover of that song. Iron & Wine's Sam Beam and Band Of Horses' Ben Bridwell recently announced plans for a new covers EP called Making Good Time. We've already heard their expectation-defying take on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," and it was nice of them to supply me with a Bonus Beat ahead of time. The duo's gentle new version of "I Want To Know What Love Is" is out too late to be another Bonus Beat, but you can hear it now anyway.

The Making Good Time EP is out 9/12.