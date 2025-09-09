Twenty One Pilots Sue Temu

Twenty One Pilots have a new album coming out this Friday, so there's probably a lot of Twenty One Pilots merchandise being sold right about now. And where there's official merch, there's usually someone trying to sell bootlegs for cheap: For instance, take Temu, the bustling e-commerce platform that offers consumer goods for sketchy low prices. Temu has been sued numerous times since they launched in 2022, including a few class action lawsuits regarding data privacy and a copyright infringement lawsuit from their competitor Shein. Now, Billboard reports that Twenty One Pilots have sued Temu for selling knockoff Twenty One Pilots merch.

The lawsuit apparently cites dozens of allegedly counterfeit t-shirts, posters, and more, including an exact replica of a $35 that Temu is selling $7.54. "Temu is widely understood to be one of the most unethical companies operating in today’s global marketplace," the suit reads. “Instead of policing its products to guard against infringement, it chooses to profit from sales of such products, in disregard of artist and brand rights... Temu’s pattern of flouting the law and attempting to exploit the hard work and creativity of others without consent is manifest in the claims at issue here."

Just a few weeks ago, the estate of MF Doom filed a similar lawsuit against Temu for selling allegedly counterfeit merch for the late rapper.