Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Twenty One Pilots Sue Temu

4:35 PM EDT on September 9, 2025

Twenty One Pilots have a new album coming out this Friday, so there's probably a lot of Twenty One Pilots merchandise being sold right about now. And where there's official merch, there's usually someone trying to sell bootlegs for cheap: For instance, take Temu, the bustling e-commerce platform that offers consumer goods for sketchy low prices. Temu has been sued numerous times since they launched in 2022, including a few class action lawsuits regarding data privacy and a copyright infringement lawsuit from their competitor Shein. Now, Billboard reports that Twenty One Pilots have sued Temu for selling knockoff Twenty One Pilots merch.

The lawsuit apparently cites dozens of allegedly counterfeit t-shirts, posters, and more, including an exact replica of a $35 that Temu is selling $7.54. "Temu is widely understood to be one of the most unethical companies operating in today’s global marketplace," the suit reads. “Instead of policing its products to guard against infringement, it chooses to profit from sales of such products, in disregard of artist and brand rights... Temu’s pattern of flouting the law and attempting to exploit the hard work and creativity of others without consent is manifest in the claims at issue here."

Just a few weeks ago, the estate of MF Doom filed a similar lawsuit against Temu for selling allegedly counterfeit merch for the late rapper.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Yo La Tengo Reimagine “New York Groove” To Kick Off Hanukkah 2025 Residency

December 15, 2025
News

Primal Scream Dropped From Trentham Festival Following Antisemitism Allegations

December 15, 2025
News

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks Record For Longest-Running #1 Hit

December 15, 2025
News

Spinal Tap Cast Members Pay Tribute To Rob Reiner, Jack White Slams Donald Trump’s “Vile” Response To His Murder

December 15, 2025
News

“She’s A Bad Mama Jama” Singer Carl Carlton Dead At 73

December 15, 2025
News

Jane Birkin Bridge Unveiled In Paris

December 14, 2025