Jay Som – “What You Need”

Jay Som recently produced new records from Whitmer Thomas, Hatchie, and her former backing band Fime, and she's getting ready to release her own new album Belong. It's got appearances from people like Paramore's Hayley Williams and Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins, and we've already heard the early tracks "Float" and "Cards On The Table." Today, Jay Som shares "What You Need," a new single recorded with Soft Glas' Joao Gonzalez.

"What You Need" is not an INXS cover. Melina Duterte produced and engineered the song with Joao Gonzalez, and the two of them played every instrument on the track, which they co-wrote with Mal Hauser. Apparently, the song was inspired by a Peter Bjorn And John track that made Gonzalez think of Duterte. They don't say which PBJ track, though. I don't think it's "Young Folks." "What You Need" is a quiet but propulsive indie pop tune, and it's got a blurry video directed by Sab Studio. Check it out below.

Belong is out 10/10 on Polyvinyl.