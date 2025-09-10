Militarie Gun – “Throw Me Away”

Last month, Militarie Gun announced their new album God Save The Gun and unleashed the absolute riot of a lead single “B A D I D E A.” (It's such a banger that we forgive them for the annoying stylization of the title.) Now the post-hardcore favorites are back with the more vulnerable ripper "Throw Me Away."

“‘Throw Me Away’ is about the feeling of only being valued when you’re visible or useful and the desperate need to hold onto that," frontman Ian Shelton explains. "What someone loves about you one day might be cited as a reason they hate you now. It’s the desire for external validation and also the deep resentment of it.”

As usual, Militarie Gun know how to turn bleak problems into enlivening music. Even as Shelton begs for reassurance, it's in a big singalong chorus. Insecurity has never been so fun. Watch the music video directed by Shelton below.

God Save The Gun is out 10/17 via Loma Vista.