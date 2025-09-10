Coachella 2026 Headliners Reportedly Include Sabrina Carpenter And Karol G

When Sabrina Carpenter made her Coachella debut in 2024 — on the same day she released "Espresso" — she was still doing her location-specific "Nonsense" outros. During her late-afternoon main stage set, she sang: "He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine/ Coachella, see you back here when I headline!" I guess manifestation works or whatever, because Carpenter, along with Colombian reggaeton-pop star Karol G, are reportedly headlining Coachella 2026.

An anonymous source told Rolling Stone that Carpenter and Karol G are booked to headline the Indio, California festival, which is going down April 10-12 and 17-19. Both artists have played Coachella once before, with Karol G performing there back in 2022. Organizers are apparently still looking for their third headliner for 2026.

While this will be Carpenter's first time headlining Coachella, it won't be her first time headlining a major music festival: Earlier this year she headlined Primavera Sound and Lollapalooza, and she's headlining Austin City Limits next month. I'm guessing she'll be singing a lot of songs from her new album Man's Best Friend.