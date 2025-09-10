Julia Jacklin Side Project Phantastic Ferniture Share First New Music In Seven Years

Before releasing 2019's Crushing and 2022's PRE PLEASURE, Aussie singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin was in a band called Phantastic Ferniture with her friends Elizabeth Fader and Ryan K. Brennan. Phantastic Ferniture put out one self-titled album in 2018 before quietly going on a hiatus, which ended earlier this year with a short reunion tour in their home country. Now, they're really really back, having just put out their first new music in seven years.

Today Phantastic Ferniture put out two new songs called "Change My Mind" and "Dare To Fall In Love," and both are upbeat garage-rock tunes with Jacklin on lead vocals. They haven't shared additional details about a forthcoming album or anything yet, but this seems fairly promising! Both songs sound quite nice and you can check them out below.