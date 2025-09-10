Wisp – “Yellow” (Coldplay Cover)

Oh man, "Yellow," remember that? Chris Martin running down the beach talking about "look at the stars, look how they shine for you"? Coldplay have certainly had some cheesy moments over the years. You might even argue that "Yellow," the band's 2000 breakout hit, was a cheesy moment in itself. I loved it, though. Wisp doesn't remember any of that because the young shoegaze phenom wasn't born when "Yellow" came out, but she just covered the song anyway.

Wisp released her full-length debut If Not Winter last month, and she's currently playing stadiums as System Of A Down's opening act. A while back, she teased a "Yellow" cover on TikTok, and it got millions of views. Her full version of "Yellow" is out now, and the song works unsurprisingly well in a nü-shoegaze context. Natalie R. Lu's barely-there voice pairs beautifully with her huge eruptions of fuzz-guitar, and she sings "Yellow" like it was a lullaby that she heard when she was going to bed as a kid. Maybe she did!

In a press release, Wisp says, "'Yellow’ to me is a childhood memory that I wanted to rendition into my present life. A song that I never understood the depth of, to now relating to the lyrics and singing them with the emotion of my romantic journeys this past year." Aw! Check out her cover, as well as Coldplay's original video, below.

If Not Winter is out now on Music Soup/Interscope.