Dove Ellis – “To The Sandals”

Dove Ellis is a name you should know. The Irish singer-songwriter is opening for Geese in North America this fall, and his music fits right in alongside Cameron Winter and friends. There's some of Winter's abrasive warble in new single "To The Sandals," but even more than that, the elegant/violent way Ellis throws his voice around reminds me of Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, and Thom Yorke. As for the music, it's a lush and oft-morphing sophistipop thing that carries traces of British collectives like caroline and Black Country, New Road. Ellis says "To The Sandals" comprises "reflections on a failing shotgun marriage in Cancún." I highly recommend that you check it out:

TOUR DATES:

10/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial

10/24 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial

10/31 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard *

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

11/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips*

11/05 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

11/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

11/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

11/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

11/12 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30am Club *

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

11/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

11/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

11/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

* with Geese