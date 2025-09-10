Matt Berninger – “Blue Monday” (New Order Cover)

I am just the right age so that my first exposure to "Blue Monday" was Orgy's nu-metal remake, so the New Order hit strikes me as such an intuitive cover choice that we might as well call it a standard. The National's Matt Berninger has been covering lots of extremely popular songs on his tour in support of new solo album Get Sunk, and one of those songs is, indeed, "Blue Monday." Now, with his Get Sunk band, he's releasing a proper recording of the song as an Amazon Music exclusive. Those with the proper subscription can hear it below.