Black Eyes – “Tomtom”

Hey, it's my birthday today! I am so old. That's OK. It means I have a lot of memories. Some of those memories involve Black Eyes, the percussive DC skronk-punk greats. Back in the day, I went to a ton of Black Eyes shows, and they were just unbelievably exciting. Now, the band is back together, and the title of their newest song is just my name, twice. That rules. I feel celebrated.

Black Eyes' new song "Tomtom" is not named after me. I know that. This is a band with two drummers, so "Tomtom" is named after a drum. It's the closing track from Black Eyes' upcoming reunion LP Hostile Design, their first in 21 years. Ian MacKaye produced Hostile Design, and lead single "Pestilence" was our favorite new song of the week that it came out.

"Tomtom" is the new LP's seven-minute closer. It unfolds patiently, locking into a chant-heavy groove that reminds me of mid-period Talking Heads and bringing the same righteous indignation that MacKaye brought to Fugazi's "Suggestion." Like "Suggestion," "Tomtom" is about the threatening cloud that surrounds women at all times. Check it out below.

Hostile Design is out 10/10 via Dischord.