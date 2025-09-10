King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Albums Are Now “Name Your Price” On Bandcamp

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are one of many popular bands who fled Spotify this summer following the news that CEO Daniel Ek had invested over half a billion dollars in AI military drone technology. The Aussie psych-rockers later elaborated saying that they've had a bone to pick with the streaming platform for a long time, and that removing their music from it was just a natural step for a band who are already pretty nontraditional with their album rollouts. Now, King Gizz are making their departure from Spotify a little bit easier on fans by giving them the option to "name your price" to buy each of their 27 studio albums on Bandcamp.

At the moment King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard haven't mentioned anything on their social media about their Bandcamp deal, but you can now purchase each of their digital releases -- including June's Phantom Island -- for as little as one cent. That'll probably be more profitable for them than Spotify ever was. Head to their Bandcamp page to shop away.

Also among the recent artists to leave Spotify are WU LYF, Hotline TNT, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Deerhoof, and Xiu Xiu.