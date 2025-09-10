Skip to Content
dust – “Alastair”

12:17 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

Charlie Hardy

It's always so impressive when someone figures out how to make post-punk into something pretty. That's what Australia's dust do on their new single "Alastair." Next month, dust will release their full-length debut Sky Is Falling, and lead single "Drawbacks" made it onto our list of the week's best songs. On "Alastair," dust slow things way down, to great effect.

On "Alastair," dust frontman Justin Teale drawls casually over ringing guitars and soft washes of horn. It's not a syrupy or sentimental song by any means, but there's something terribly reassuring about its textures. In a press release, Teale and his bandmate Gabriel Stove say that the track is named after a guy who they met at Mullumbimby Motel, who told the band about all of his troubles within five minutes of meeting them. Check out dust's self-directed video below.

Sky Is Falling is out 10/10 on Kanine Records.

