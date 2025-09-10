Skip to Content
Real Lies – “Rare Rapport”

12:39 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

London electronic duo Real Lies are on a serious run right now. They released their album We Will Annihilate Our Enemies earlier this year, and they followed it with the single "Let The Lips Fall Where They May" last month. Today, they've got a new song called "Rare Rapport," and it's a fucking banger.

"Rare Rapport" has a pounding, cinematic techno beat, the kind of thing that makes you feel like you're dancing in a field outside a castle at some kind of gigantic and illegal 4AM gathering. Singer Kevin Lee Kharas takes a couple of different approaches to that instrumental. He starts out in spoken-word storyteller mode, narrating a moment of instant chemistry in a distinctly Mike Skinner-esque way. Soon enough, though, he's a feathery tenor, floating above the beat. Great song. Listen below.

Real Lies will make their Warehouse Project debut 10/24, at a showcase curated by Confidence Man.

