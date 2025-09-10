Rachel Bobbitt – “Hush”

Skip to Content
"Hush," the new song from the Toronto-based singer-songwriter Rachel Bobbitt, is not a Deep Purple cover. Instead, it's an absolutely lovely contribution to the canon of synthpop songs that are best heard while staring wistfully out the window of a moving vehicle, possibly at sunset. Sometimes, the bittersweet vocals and the keyboard blares and the subtle drum-machine pulses line up just perfectly and sweep you away to another place, and that's what's happening to me with "Hush" right now.

Rachel Bobbitt recorded her upcoming debut album Swimming Towards The Sand with Beach House producer Chris Coady, and it's inspired by her childhood in Nova Scotia. We've already posted her singles "Furthest Limb," "Sweetest Heart," and "Hands Hands Hands." All those songs are cool, but none of them quite prepared me for "Hush." This one really hit me. Jeff Miller directed the "Hush" video, filming Bobbitt in a series of gorgeously photographed outdoor locations. Check it out below.

Swimming Towards The Sand is out 10/17 on Fantasy.

