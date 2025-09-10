Melody’s Echo Chamber & El Michels Affair – “Daisy”

Melody Prochet has been making psychedelic pop music as Melody's Echo Chamber for about 15 years now, and she may be preparing to release a new wave of recordings. At the very least, she's back with one new song today. Prochet worked on new single "Daisy" with El Michels Affair, aka Leon Michels, who has applied his retro pop and soul stylings to artists as disparate as Clairo and Wu-Tang Clan. His production approach feels like a perfect fit for Prochet's songwriting; "Daisy" is bright, delicate, and airy, but it also moves with a skip in its step. Michels is not fucking around with those drums.

Prochet shared this statement:

"Daisy" started as a daydream while listening to Leon’s finest music. I reached out to him, and we instantly created this sweet overlapping zone—like an invisible playground between our worlds. It’s a privilege to have made this one together!

It does sound like an invisible playground between their worlds. Good one, Melody.