Stella Donnelly Announces New Album Love And Fortune: Hear “Feel It Change”

Last month Stella Donnelly returned with "Baths" and "Standing Ovation," her first new music since her 2022 album Flood. Today the Melbourne singer-songwriter has another new song out called "Feel It Change," and she's also revealed that all three of those songs will be on her November-bound album Love And Fortune.

Donnelly wrote, performed, and produced Love And Fortune herself, with additional production by Julia Wallace and Ellie Mason and performances by Wallace, Marcel Tussie, Jack Gaby, Sophie Ozard, and Timothy Harvey. "Feel It Change" is a sweeping guitar ballad where Donnelly proclaims: "I love you baby but I’m scared to be near you/ It’s not the same, it’s not the same when you’re here." Listen to that and see the full album tracklist below.

<a href="https://stelladonnelly.bandcamp.com/album/love-and-fortune">Love and Fortune by Stella Donnelly</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Standing Ovation"

02 "Being Nice"

03 "Feel It Change"

04 "Baths"

05 "Year Of Trouble"

06 "Please Everyone"

07 "W.A.L.K"

08 "Friend"

09 "Ghosts"

10 "Love And Fortune"

11 "Laying Low"

Love And Fortune is out 11/7 via Dot Dash/Remote Control.