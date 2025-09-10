Gus Dapperton Covers New Radicals For Journeys Just Like His “Supalonely” Collaborator Benee Did For MTV Last Week

Five years ago, Benee and Gus Dapperton had a COVID-summer hit with the topically appropriate "Supalonely." This month, the two singers have covered the New Radicals' '90s hit "You Get What You Give" — just not together.

A week ago Benee teamed with New Radicals for a remake of "Get What You Give" to soundtrack an MTV promo for the VMAs. Today, the footwear brand Journeys launched their Life On Loud campaign with a video featuring Dapperton covering "You Get What You Give," which re-creates the song's original music video. As with Benee, Dapperton worked with Gregg Alexander, the lead New Radical, on this updated version of the track.

A statement from Dapperton:

I grew up shopping at Journeys, and this song was basically the soundtrack to my youth. It’s always held a special place for me, so getting to bring it back to life with someone as iconic as Gregg Alexander was surreal. It’s like a thank-you note to the kind of creativity that made me who I am.

And one from Alexander:

New Radicals always wondered what a 2020s spin on our chaotic 90s "You Get What You Give" mall music video might look and sound like now. So when the iconic legendary director Stillz teamed up with our fave new artist, Gus Dapperton, we were over the moon. So much so my New Rad bandmate Danielle and I ran into the studio with Gus to record an indie pop reimagining for their video! When we showed it to Danielle's 11-year-old twins they literally started bouncing off the walls. Exactly the reaction we hoped for! We hope you dig it too.

It's pretty bizarre that two separate companies hit up New Radicals for "You Get What You Give" remakes and that those two remakes featured famous duet partners. Do you think MTV and Journeys were aware of these separate initiatives? Shout out to Gregg Alexander for getting the bag.