Benson Boone Covers Jason Isbell

3:25 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

"Cover Me Up," the opening track from 2013's Southeastern, is a deeply personal song for Jason Isbell — an ode to his then-partner Amanda Shires and her role in helping him get sober. But that hasn't stopped other, uh, lesser artists from taking a stab at the tune. Morgan Wallen famously covered "Cover Me Up" on 2021's super mega blockbuster Dangerous: The Double Album, and after Wallen's racial slur scandal, Isbell pledged to donate his royalties from Wallen's recording to the NAACP. Now another huge star has offered his rendition.

Throughout his tour supporting new album American Heart, backflip expert and symbolism factory foreman Benson Boone has been covering a different song each night. Tuesday he was in Nashville headlining Bridgestone Arena, so he picked a country song to perform. That song was "Cover Me Up," and, as commenter figgsrock points out, Isbell endorsed the performance on his Instagram story: "Ok I love it."

If you want to, you can watch Benson Boone sing "Cover Me Up" below.

