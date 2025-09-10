Skip to Content
Watch Olivia Dean Cover Dijon’s “The Dress”

4:36 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

Between his contributions to Justin Bieber's SWAG and the release of his own acclaimed Baby, Dijon is in the zeitgeist right now. So it's perhaps not surprising that when rising British neo-soul singer Olivia Dean visited the Spotify Live Room, she opted to cover "The Dress," a fan favorite from Dijon's previous album, Absolutely. We should go out and dance like we used to dance, and maybe this song should be playing when we do.

Dean's single "Man I Need" recently became her first Hot 100 hit in the US, and it just cracked the top 10 on global Spotify. She performed that one in her session too.

