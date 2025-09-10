Skip to Content
Guitar – “Every Day Without Fail”

6:36 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

Ryan Belote-Rosen

When your band name is Guitar, you better shred. And that's what the Portland indie rock outfit does on their new We’re Headed To The Lake preview "Every Day Without Fail," out today.

“This song is about the daily grind and boredom, but also about securing the things you need to cope with it,” leader Saia Kuli explains. The result is a fresh, inspired banger with a crashing finale that has some impressively gritty vocal delivery. The track follows the previous single “Pizza For Everyone.” Watch the "Every Day Without Fail" music video directed by Noah Porter below.

We’re Headed To The Lake is out 10/10 via Julia’s War.

