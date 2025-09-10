Gab Ferreira – “Seu Olhar”

Next month, Gab Ferreira unveils her new album Carrossel. The singles so far — “Ponta da Língua," “Carrossel,” and "Law Of Nature" — have been eclectic, and the São Paolo-based singer-songwriter is sharing "Seu Olhar" today.

"'Seu Olhar' was such a fun song to make," Ferreira explains. "I wanted something with a brighter, playful energy; something that’s all about feeling good and a little adventurous, like trying new things with someone. It feels like the perfect road-trip song, the kind of track you put on when you’re exploring and making memories together.”

The tune is the sonic equivalent of a ray of sunshine; it's an uplifting little earworm that can make you feel like it's summer no matter where you are. Listen below.

Carrossel is out 10/10 via DVLPMNT/Balaclava.