Sudan Archives – “COME AND FIND YOU”

8:10 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

Yanran Xiong

Sudan Archives is gearing up for the release of The BPM next month. So far she's released an enthralling batch of singles including "DEAD," “MY TYPE,” “YEA YEA YEA,” and “MS. PAC-MAN.” Now, she's back with "COME AND FIND YOU."

On Instagram, the musician said the tune "might be my favorite song off THE BPM." It's produced by herself alongside Ben Dickey and features drumming from Dutch artist ZEP. Watch the accompanying music video directed by Aris Chatman below.

The BPM is out 10/17 via Stones Throw.

