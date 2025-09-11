Real Estate Reveal New Guitarist

In 2016, bucolic New Jersey indie rockers Real Estate parted ways with founding guitarist Matt Mondanile amidst a storm of sexual assault allegations against Mondanile. The band quickly replaced him with Julian Lynch, a musician who also makes solo music under his own name. Last month, Lynch announced that he's leaving Real Estate after finishing his last few shows with them. Yesterday, Real Estate identified the musician who will be taking Lynch's vacated place.

In their Instagram announcement, Real Estate posted a bunch of goofy photos of James Richardson, the newest member of their band. They wrote, "You might notice a new and friendly face on stage with us this fall. Please join us in welcoming @jomdry to the Real Estate Family! This dude rocks !!! … and he’s played on some of your favorite records of all time, I’m sure of it."

For the past eighteen years, James Richardson has been a multi-instrumentalist for MGMT, playing with the duo both live and on record. He's also got a long resume, including credits on records from Violens, Ariel Pink, Au Revoir Simone, Adam Green, Snail Mail, and the late Cola Boyy. Just last year, he helped out on Geese frontman Cameron Winter's solo album Heavy Metal. Last night, Real Estate kicked off their "eleven year and seven month anniversary tour" for their album Atlas, so Richardson is already active with the band. Fred Armisen put up a good fight, though.