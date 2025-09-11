Kali Uchis – “Cry About It!” (Feat. Ravyn Lenae)

Earlier this year, the R&B star Kali Uchis released her album Sincerely. Since then, she's been touring arenas and sharing stages with some very big surprise guests. Now, there's another star who could conceivably join her onstage at any moment. Much like Uchis, Ravyn Lenae started out on the artier fringes of the R&B world before finding mainstream fame. Right now, Lenae's 2024 song "Love Me Not," a surprise TikTok smash, is sitting comfortably in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. (It's #8 this week, and it's gone as high as #5.) This morning, Uchis and Lenae have a new song together.

Kali Uchis' Ravyn Lenae duet "Cry About It!" is the new single from Uchis' upcoming deluxe edition Sincerely: P.S. Uchis co-produced the track with Laufey collaborator Spencer Stewart, one of the writers and producers behind Lenae's "Love Me Not." Uchis, Lenae, and Stewart wrote the song together. Over an old-timey R&B groove, Uchis and Lenae taunt someone who wants what they have. Uchis switches back and forth between Spanish and English. Listen below.

Uchis and Lenae performed "Cry About It!" together on last night's Tonight Show on a stage made to look like a giant music box. Here's that:

Sincerely: P.S. is out 9/26 on Capitol. Uchis' tour comes to Madison Square Garden tonight and tomorrow night.