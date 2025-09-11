Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Kali Uchis – “Cry About It!” (Feat. Ravyn Lenae)

10:18 AM EDT on September 11, 2025

Earlier this year, the R&B star Kali Uchis released her album Sincerely. Since then, she's been touring arenas and sharing stages with some very big surprise guests. Now, there's another star who could conceivably join her onstage at any moment. Much like Uchis, Ravyn Lenae started out on the artier fringes of the R&B world before finding mainstream fame. Right now, Lenae's 2024 song "Love Me Not," a surprise TikTok smash, is sitting comfortably in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. (It's #8 this week, and it's gone as high as #5.) This morning, Uchis and Lenae have a new song together.

Kali Uchis' Ravyn Lenae duet "Cry About It!" is the new single from Uchis' upcoming deluxe edition Sincerely: P.S. Uchis co-produced the track with Laufey collaborator Spencer Stewart, one of the writers and producers behind Lenae's "Love Me Not." Uchis, Lenae, and Stewart wrote the song together. Over an old-timey R&B groove, Uchis and Lenae taunt someone who wants what they have. Uchis switches back and forth between Spanish and English. Listen below.

Uchis and Lenae performed "Cry About It!" together on last night's Tonight Show on a stage made to look like a giant music box. Here's that:

Sincerely: P.S. is out 9/26 on Capitol. Uchis' tour comes to Madison Square Garden tonight and tomorrow night.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025
New Music

more eaze Announces New Album sentence structure in the country: hear “bad friend”

December 16, 2025