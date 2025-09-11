Mallory Hawk – “Felicity”

We got our first exposure to Malloy Hawk's solo music last year when the Trace Mountains/Customer/M(h)aol member shared the singles "All Your Troubles" and "Run Until They Catch You." She's following up those dark, melancholic indie tracks today with something slightly different. Hawk's new single "Felicity" pairs an acoustic guitar with a drum machine in a way that makes it feel like a mystic folk-pop song emerging from a DIY demo as if shedding a cocoon. Eventually those acoustic strums are replaced by ominous distorted power chords as Hawk repeatedly sings, "I've found your company to be ripe and filling."

Hawk offered some background on the song:

I wrote "Felicity" over a drum loop in my bedroom in August 2024. It was a few weeks before I was due to move from NYC after 7 years and I was constantly reflecting on the exhaustion and deep loneliness that led me to my exit. I started to feel like a fool in a monotonous loop as i walked around doing my errands, everyone around me seemed to be happier and richer while I was constantly scrambling for brief moments of escape (aka “Felicity”). This all plays out in the video, shot by Nara Avakian of Nara’s Room (my fav NYC band right now). I wrote it right before I started tracking some songs at the Headroom with my friend/producer Sam Acchione and I sent him this demo pretty last minute. We were both stoked on it and ended up shelving one of my other demos and this was the very first song we worked on. The ever-groovy Craig Hendrix smacks the drum racks on this one.

Watch the video below.

TOUR DATES:

09/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N’ Sleazy*

09/18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s*

09/20 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House*

09/23 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers*

09/24 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana*

09/25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade*

09/26 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds*

09/27 - Manchester, UK @ Soup*

09/30 - London, UK @ The Windmill

10/17 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings~

11/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s^

^ w/ Constant Smiles

* w/ M(h)aol

~ w/ Lily Seabird, Thomas Dollbaum