The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Home Front - "Light Sleeper"

"We're born alone! We die alone!" You've heard those words before, but maybe you haven't heard them in gang-chant form. And maybe you haven't heard them with this kicker: "But don't ever think you have to live alone." On "Light Sleeper," those words come almost as a trailed-off afterthought, but they're the crux of the thing. The world is bleak and isolating, but you can find people who make it a place worth occupying for however long you have. Maybe you can even get them to sing along with you. Home Front's combination of icy synthpop and hot-blooded street-punk is a strange and singular thing, and "Light Sleeper" shows how it works. It's the contrast -- the beeps and the yells pushing against each other to make something new. —Tom