Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Jean Dawson – “Blitz”

4:37 PM EDT on September 11, 2025

Director Justin Tipping's football-themed horror movie Him is out tomorrow, and so is its soundtrack. One component of the tracklist is new rap songs featuring production by Bobby Krlic aka the Haxan Cloak, who composed the film's score. Two weeks ago we heard great Krlic-produced tunes from Tierra Whack and Guapdad 4000, both of whom make their cinematic debuts in Him. Today we get one more gothic-dystopian banger from Jean Dawson. In keeping with the football theme, it's called "Blitz," and Dawson mentions throwing Hail Marys. In keeping with the horror theme, Krlic put lots of spooky violins and synth booms in there.

Dawson offered this statement:

Went to film school to learn "how to make movies" so I could score my own films, so when I received a call from the team that HIM wanted me to make an original record for the film I was excited. So I made Blitz which is the sound of adrenaline. There's a line in one of my past songs, I don't keep score, I keep scoring, feel that quote embodies everyone involved in HIM.

Listen below.

The Him soundtrack is out 9/19 on Loma Vista.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Black Country, New Road – “The Ballad Of El Goodo” (Big Star Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025