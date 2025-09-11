Jean Dawson – “Blitz”

Director Justin Tipping's football-themed horror movie Him is out tomorrow, and so is its soundtrack. One component of the tracklist is new rap songs featuring production by Bobby Krlic aka the Haxan Cloak, who composed the film's score. Two weeks ago we heard great Krlic-produced tunes from Tierra Whack and Guapdad 4000, both of whom make their cinematic debuts in Him. Today we get one more gothic-dystopian banger from Jean Dawson. In keeping with the football theme, it's called "Blitz," and Dawson mentions throwing Hail Marys. In keeping with the horror theme, Krlic put lots of spooky violins and synth booms in there.

Dawson offered this statement:

Went to film school to learn "how to make movies" so I could score my own films, so when I received a call from the team that HIM wanted me to make an original record for the film I was excited. So I made Blitz which is the sound of adrenaline. There's a line in one of my past songs, I don't keep score, I keep scoring, feel that quote embodies everyone involved in HIM.

The Him soundtrack is out 9/19 on Loma Vista.