Weakened Friends – “Nosebleed”

The Portland, Maine pop-pun trio Weakened Friends will release their new album Feels Like Hell next month, and they're putting out a bunch of its songs ahead of time. That's fine with me, since all the advance songs thus far have been really good -- the kickass leadoff single "Tough Luck (Bleed Me Out)," the Buckethead collab "NPC," the cover of Ednaswap/Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn." Now, they've got another song out, and this one is good, too.

Weakened Friends' latest single "Nosebleed" is a soaring rocker about missing an ex and feeling weird about watching them living their lives online. Director Tadin Brego's video restages some of the non-bloody scenes from Love Lies Bleeding, the very fun lesbian bodybuilder noir that came out last year, with Sturino and bandmate Annie Hoffman in the Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian roles. Weakened Friends! They know what they're doing! Watch the video below.

Feels Like Hell is out 10/10 on Don Giovanni.