Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Weakened Friends – “Nosebleed”

4:43 PM EDT on September 11, 2025

Justin Labadie

The Portland, Maine pop-pun trio Weakened Friends will release their new album Feels Like Hell next month, and they're putting out a bunch of its songs ahead of time. That's fine with me, since all the advance songs thus far have been really good -- the kickass leadoff single "Tough Luck (Bleed Me Out)," the Buckethead collab "NPC," the cover of Ednaswap/Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn." Now, they've got another song out, and this one is good, too.

Weakened Friends' latest single "Nosebleed" is a soaring rocker about missing an ex and feeling weird about watching them living their lives online. Director Tadin Brego's video restages some of the non-bloody scenes from Love Lies Bleeding, the very fun lesbian bodybuilder noir that came out last year, with Sturino and bandmate Annie Hoffman in the Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian roles. Weakened Friends! They know what they're doing! Watch the video below.

Feels Like Hell is out 10/10 on Don Giovanni.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Black Country, New Road – “The Ballad Of El Goodo” (Big Star Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025