Mobb Deep Share First New Song Since Prodigy’s Death “Against The World”

5:35 PM EDT on September 11, 2025

When Nas' record label Mass Appeal announced a plan to release seven new albums from seven iconic hip-hop artists this year, Mobb Deep was among them. Until now, the legendary Queens duo has not released any new music since one half of the group, Prodigy, passed away in 2017. But today they've shared "Against The World" and announced that Infinite — the album that casts Havoc alongside a posthumous Prodigy, produced by Havoc and the Alchemist — will be out in four weeks. Hear "Against The World" below.

