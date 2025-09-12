Stereolab – “Fed Up With Your Job” & “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown”

Earlier this year, Stereolab unveiled Instant Holograms On Metal Film, their first album in 15 years. Today, the avant-pop wizards are back with two new songs, "Fed Up With Your Job" and "Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown."

"Fed Up With Your Job" is an twinkly, sleek daydream that coasts on breezy riffs. On the other hand, "Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown" floats with more ominous undertones. The two complement each other well, showcasing Stereolab's knack for creating vibrant moods. They arrive just days before the band's North and South American tour. Check out their upcoming shows along with the new tracks below.

TOUR DATES:

09/13/25 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/14/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/16/25 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

09/18/25 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

09/19/25 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/20/25 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/21/25 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

09/23/25 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

09/24/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/26/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale

09/27/25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/01/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/02/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/03/25 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/04/25 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

10/06/25 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/07/25 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

10/08/25 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

10/09/25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/10/25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/11/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/12/25 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre

10/14/25 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/17/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/18/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/19/25 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/21/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/22/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/24/25 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

10/25/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/26/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/28/25 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/30/25 - Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa

10/31/25 - Austin, TX @ Levitation

11/01/25 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

11/02/25 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

11/04/25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Complejo Art Media

11/07-8/25 - Santiago, Chile @ Fauna Primavera

11/09/25 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Balaclava Fest

11/12/25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks!

11/13/25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rock!

12/05/25 - Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

12/06/25 - London, England @ Royal Festival Hall

12/08/25 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 Galvanisers

12/09/25 - Leeds, England @ Project House

12/11/25 - Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz

12/12/25 - Wolverhampton, England @ Wulfrun Hall

12/13/25 - Oxford, England @ O2 Academy

12/14/25 - London, England @ Brixton Electric

02/17/26 - Aberystwyth Arts Centre @ Aberystwyth

02/19/26 - Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue

02/20/26 - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolan's

02/21/26 - Dublin, Ireland @ National Concert Hall

02/22/26 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Mandela Hall