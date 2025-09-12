Stereolab – “Fed Up With Your Job” & “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown”

Earlier this year, Stereolab unveiled Instant Holograms On Metal Film, their first album in 15 years. Today, the avant-pop wizards are back with two new songs, "Fed Up With Your Job" and "Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown."
"Fed Up With Your Job" is an twinkly, sleek daydream that coasts on breezy riffs. On the other hand, "Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown" floats with more ominous undertones. The two complement each other well, showcasing Stereolab's knack for creating vibrant moods. They arrive just days before the band's North and South American tour. Check out their upcoming shows along with the new tracks below.
TOUR DATES:
09/13/25 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/14/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/16/25 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
09/18/25 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
09/19/25 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
09/20/25 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/21/25 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
09/23/25 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
09/24/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/26/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale
09/27/25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/01/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/02/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/03/25 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/04/25 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
10/06/25 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/07/25 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
10/08/25 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
10/09/25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/10/25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/11/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/12/25 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre
10/14/25 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/17/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/18/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/19/25 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/21/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/22/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/24/25 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
10/25/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/26/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/28/25 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/30/25 - Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa
10/31/25 - Austin, TX @ Levitation
11/01/25 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
11/02/25 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
11/04/25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Complejo Art Media
11/07-8/25 - Santiago, Chile @ Fauna Primavera
11/09/25 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Balaclava Fest
11/12/25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks!
11/13/25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rock!
12/05/25 - Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome Corn Exchange
12/06/25 - London, England @ Royal Festival Hall
12/08/25 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 Galvanisers
12/09/25 - Leeds, England @ Project House
12/11/25 - Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz
12/12/25 - Wolverhampton, England @ Wulfrun Hall
12/13/25 - Oxford, England @ O2 Academy
12/14/25 - London, England @ Brixton Electric
02/17/26 - Aberystwyth Arts Centre @ Aberystwyth
02/19/26 - Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue
02/20/26 - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolan's
02/21/26 - Dublin, Ireland @ National Concert Hall
02/22/26 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Mandela Hall