Limp Bizkit Made A Song Called “Making Love To Morgan Wallen”

Look, I don't know what to tell you. Things happen. We don't get to control current events. You might not be delighted to learn that Limp Bizkit have released a new song called "Making Love To Morgan Wallen," but that's what happened. It's a real song. It's out on the marketplace now. Someone, somewhere, is going to be happy about this news. Can you begrudge this person their joy? Life is hard. If someone is happy about the existence of a new Limp Bizkit song called "Making Love To Morgan Wallen," then let them be happy.

Here's the good news: The new Limp Bizkit song "Making Love To Morgan Wallen" does not actually seem to be about the literal act of making love to Morgan Wallen. The country superstar only comes up once in Fred Durst's lyrics -- on the outro, when he says, "I make this motherfucker diamond-plated/ Making love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator/ I'll be turnin' on you bitches like a generator/ I'll be the greatest motherfucker that you ever hated." The song is more a string of surreal goofball flexes, with this message on the chorus: "Hey, ladies! Uh-oh, uh-oh! When you're hot, you're hot! When you're not, you're not!" It's not entirely clear which of these categories fits Limp Bizkit, at least in the band's own collective mind.

Now the bad news: "Making Love To Morgan Wallen" definitely sounds like a Limp Bizkit song. Maybe that's good news to you, I don't know. Who am I to judge? It opens with this lyric: "Damn, I miss you Chester/Sending love from a bass compressor/ Ground control with a soul like Bowie, and I'll chop you up if I'm under pressure." Here's another lyric: "I blink twice, then I teleport/ Got kicked out of the Trump resort/ Bought this cloud on a payment plan, then I ghosted out in a minivan." Also: "Flippin' this verse like a boomerang/ Landed onstage in your pootie tang." He's doing backflips on a candy cane and moonwalking in a UFO. That's just what's happening. Experience it for yourself below.

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey sang about kissing Morgan Wallen on her song "57.5." If we get one more, it's officially a trend.